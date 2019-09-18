US Pres. Trump: Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve fail again

Commenting on the Federal Reserve's decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the target range of 1.75% - 2% following its two-day meeting, "Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve fail again. No “guts,” no sense, no vision! A terrible communicator!" US President Donald Trump tweeted out.

Markets largely ignored these comments as they are now focused on Chairman Powell's press conference. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is up 0.33% on a daily basis at 98.55.