USD/CHF holds positive ground above 0.8200, eyes on US-China trade talks

- USD/CHF gains ground to near 0.8225 in Tuesday’s Asian session.
- US and China set to continue trade talks, easing fear of trade tensions.
- Geopolitical risks could support the CHF and act as a headwind for the cross.
The USD/CHF pair trades in positive territory around 0.8225 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The optimism over the resumption of US-China trade talks provides some support for the Greenback. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May will be in the spotlight on Wednesday.
US-China trade talks were scheduled to continue in London on Tuesday, as the world’s top two economies sought to resolve disagreements following a call between the leaders of the two countries. Trump said that the talks were going well and he was “only getting good reports,” according to Reuters.
Investors will keep an eye on the US CPI inflation data for May, which is due on Wednesday. The report could offer some hints about the tariff impact and interest rate outlook. If the report shows a hotter-than-expected inflation outcome, this could lift the USD against the Swiss Franc (CHF).
Meanwhile, Kyiv and Odesa came under another mass Russian attack early Tuesday, involving ballistic missiles and drones. Explosions were heard across the capital as air defense systems engaged the targets. Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war could boost the safe-haven flows, benefiting the CHF.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3550 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD edges lower in the European session on Tuesday but manages to hold above 1.3550. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in the three months to April, as expected. Markets await the outcome of US-China trade talks.
EUR/USD slips below 1.1400 mark amid notable USD strength, downside seems limited
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's move higher and attracts fresh sellers near the 1.1435 region during the Asian session on Tuesday. The intraday slide is sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand and drags spot prices back below the 1.1400 round figure in the last hour.
Gold price drops to $3,300 neighborhood amid modest USD strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from a one-week trough. The emergence of some USD buying and trade optimism weighed on the XAU/USD pair. Fed rate cut bets, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks could support the commodity.
Hypeliquid inches toward its all-time high, breakout to $46 in sight
Hyperliquid, the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, is extending its gains on Tuesday, just inches away from the all-time high of $39.96. On-chain and derivatives data support the price rally as HYPE’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked are rising.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.