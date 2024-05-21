USD/CHF holds its position around 0.9100, FOMC Meeting Minutes eyed

- USD/CHF inches lower possibly due to the higher yield on 10-year Swiss bond.
- SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan will deliver a speech about monetary policy at the Swiss Media Forum on Friday.
- The US Dollar may advance due to the hawkish remarks from the Fed officials.
USD/CHF snaps its three-day winning streak, trading around 0.9100 during the European session on Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Swiss government bond inched higher to around 0.72%, which has indicated the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to maintain current interest rates. This could have strengthened the CHF and weakened the USD/CHF pair.
Traders await the Employment Level released by the Swiss Statistics later in the week. Also, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan will deliver a speech about communication, monetary policy, and public impact at the Swiss Media Forum in Lucerne, Switzerland on Friday.
On the USD side, the downward correction of the US Dollar (USD) is attributed to the lower US Treasury yields, undermining the USD/CHF pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against the six other major currencies, edges lower to near 104.60 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.83% and 4.43%, respectively, by the press time.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains a cautious stance regarding inflation and the possibility of rate cuts in 2024. On Monday, Loretta Mester, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, told Bloomberg that she no longer believes three rate cuts in 2024 are appropriate. Mester highlighted that inflation risks are skewed to the upside and emphasized that there is no harm in spending additional time gathering data on inflation, given the strength of the economy.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9102
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9097
|Daily SMA50
|0.9044
|Daily SMA100
|0.8871
|Daily SMA200
|0.8876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9109
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9079
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9103
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8988
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8998
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9098
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9117
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9128
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9147
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0850 amid dour mood
EUR/USD is oscillating in a tight range above 1.0850 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair stays cautious due to risk-off sentiment and a modest US Dollar uptick, as investors weigh the ECB and Fed rate cut expectations. The focus now remains on speeches from Fed officials.
GBP/USD posts small gains above 1.2700, awaits fresh catalysts
GBP/USD holds small gains above 1.2700 in European trading on Tuesday. Investors await fresh catalysts, with several Federal Reserve speakers and BoE Governor Andrew set to speak. Tuesday's Fedspeak weighed on rate cut expectations and fuelled a fresh US Dollar advance.
Gold price loses its recovery momentum amid renewed US Dollar demand
Gold price (XAU/USD) loses traction on Tuesday after reaching a record high earlier. The lack of fresh catalysts in a quiet session in terms of top-tier economic data might limit the precious metal’s upside.
Shiba Inu price flashes buy signal, 25% rally likely Premium
Shiba Inu price has flipped bullish to the tune of the crypto market and breached key hurdles, showing signs of a potential rally. Investors looking to accumulate SHIB have a good opportunity to do so before the meme coin shoots up.
Three fundamentals for the week: UK inflation, Fed minutes and Flash PMIs stand out Premium
Sell in May and go away? That market adage seems outdated in the face of new highs for stocks and Gold. Optimism depends on the easing from central banks – and some clues are due this week.