USD/CHF hangs near multi-year lows, moves little post-SNB

- USD/CHF edged lower for the fourth consecutive session amid sustained USD selling bias.
- The SNB announced its latest monetary policy decision and left interest rates unchanged.
- The announcement did little to provide any impetus and turned out to be a non-event.
The USD/CHF pair remained depressed near multi-year lows, around the 0.8830 region through the early European session and moved little post-SNB.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its latest monetary policy decision this Thursday and decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at -0.75%. In the accompanying statement, the SNB reiterated that the Swiss franc is highly valued and that is will remain active in the FX market as necessary.
The announcement, however, turned out to be a non-event for the market and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair. That said, the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar exerted some pressure for the fourth consecutive session and held the pair near multi-year lows touched on Wednesday.
The USD Index tumbled to the lowest level since April 2018 amid growing prospects for additional US fiscal stimulus and dovish sound FOMC on Wednesday. At the last meeting of the year, the Fed promised to keep interest rates near zero for years to come and continue its bond-buying program until the US economic recovery is secure.
Meanwhile, the prevalent upbeat market mood – amid the optimism over COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for a Brexit deal – did little to undermine the safe-haven CHF or lend any support to the USD/CHF pair. This, in turn, supports prospects for further weakness, through oversold conditions might help limit the downside.
Market participants now look forward to the post-meeting SNB press conference for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and housing market data – will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8837
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.8858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8978
|Daily SMA50
|0.906
|Daily SMA100
|0.9096
|Daily SMA200
|0.9339
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8892
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8826
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8851
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8867
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8825
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8891
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.