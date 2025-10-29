USD/CHF gains slightly to near 0.7940, investors await Fed’s policy

The USD/CHF pair rises slightly to near 0.7940 during the late Asian trading session on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at 18:00 GMT.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.16% higher to near 98.85.

Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for the second time in a row, which will push them lower to 3.75%-4.00%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Reasons behind firm Fed dovish bets are cooling United States (US) inflation growth, soft job market, and ongoing federal shutdown.

In the monetary policy announcement, investors would pay close attention to the interest rate outlook and the current status of the labor market amid the absence of economic data releases. The CME FedWatch tool also shows that traders have priced in a 25-bps reduction in interest rates in the December policy meeting.

Globally, investors await the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which is scheduled on Thursday in South Korea. Both leaders are expected to discuss fentanyl-related tariffs, rare earth export controls, and Tiktok.

In Wednesday’s session, investors will also focus on the Swiss -ZEW Survey Expectations data for October, which will be published at 09:00 GMT. In September, the sentiment data improved to -46.4 from -53.8 in August.