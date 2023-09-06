USD/CHF gains further ground and consolidates above the 100-day SMA

- USD/CHF rose to monthly highs since July, towards 0.8920.
- ISM Services PMI from the US rose sharply in August.
- Hawkish bets on the Fed and rising US yields make the USD gain appeal.
The USD/CHF’s bulls continue to gain momentum and rose towards the 0.8930 area, it highest level since early July. The USD is one of the top performers in the session as it released strong Service sector data, which fueled hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed). On the Swiss side, nothing relevant will be released today, and the focus is on Friday’s Unemployment figures from August.
The ISM Services PMI from the US came in higher than expected at 54.5, above the consensus of 52.5 and the previous reading of 52.7. The Services sector is holding the US economy afloat and is the last man standing globally, as the European figures came in weak on Tuesday.
As the Federal Reserve (Fed) expects the economy to cool down to contribute to inflation coming down, strong economic figures strengthen the case for another hike this year. In that sense, US year yields are sharply rising, with the 2-year rate rising back to 5%, seeing a 2.40% daily rise. According to the CME FedWatch tool, this rise in bond yields depicts that the odds of a 25 basis point (bps) hike have risen to 44% from nearly 35% in November and December. Those hawkish bets benefit the USD, and its DXY index rose significantly after the release above 105.00.
For the rest of the session, investors will closely monitor the Fed’s Beige book, an important gauge of the US economic activity.
USD/CHF Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, it is evident that USD/CHF is bullish in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is comfortably settled above its midline in positive territory, exhibiting an upward trajectory. Green bars on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence’s (MACD) histogram reinforce the bullish momentum. Plus, the pair is above the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) but below the 200-day SMA, suggesting that the bulls are in command over the bears on the bigger picture.
Support levels: 0.8900, 0.8877 (100-day SMA), 0.8850.
Resistance levels: 0.8950, 0.9000, 0.9030.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8923
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.8895
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8809
|Daily SMA50
|0.878
|Daily SMA100
|0.888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9061
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8903
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8842
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8745
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
