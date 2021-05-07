- USD/CHF defensive near 0.9070 in the early European session.
- A softer US dollar prompts recent pullback in the pair.
- Swiss employment and US NFP eyed.
The USD/CAD pair seems vulnerable to the downside, as it holds onto the multi-month lows near 0.9070 in the early European session. The depreciative move in the greenback held responsible for the pair’s muted performance.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 0.9073, up 0.04% on the day.
The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the movement of the USD against its rivals, pauses the downward slide near 90.80 after tracking recent traction in US Treasury yields with gains of 0.44% on Friday ahead of the US Non Farm Payrolls Data (NFP).
On the other hand, the Swiss franc benefited on the back of optimism of economic data released this week with recent higher CPI figures and an improved Consumer Sentiment Index, followed by the upgraded economic outlook by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute on Friday. This could be translated into an expectation of higher interest rates in the near term, making CHF an attractive investment to investors.
On the other hand, Fed officials downplayed the inflationary risk and were not in a mood to change the highly accommodative monetary policy any time soon. This, in turn, kept the gains limited for the greenback.
As for now, investors eagerly await the release of the Swiss Unemployment Rate for April and, above all, the US Non Farm Payrolls data for fresh trading impetus.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9073
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9158
|Daily SMA50
|0.9244
|Daily SMA100
|0.9076
|Daily SMA200
|0.9085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9145
|Previous Daily Low
|0.907
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.908
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9022
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
