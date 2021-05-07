USD/CHF flirts with multi-month low near 0.9070 amid softer USD

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/CHF defensive near 0.9070 in the early European session.
  • A softer US dollar prompts recent pullback in the pair.
  • Swiss employment and US NFP eyed.

The USD/CAD pair seems vulnerable to the downside, as it holds onto the multi-month lows near 0.9070 in the early European session. The depreciative move in the greenback held responsible for the pair’s muted performance.

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 0.9073, up 0.04% on the day.

The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the movement of the USD against its rivals, pauses the downward slide near 90.80 after tracking recent traction in US Treasury yields with gains of 0.44% on Friday ahead of the US Non Farm Payrolls Data (NFP).

On the other hand, the Swiss franc benefited on the back of optimism of economic data released this week with recent higher CPI figures and an improved Consumer Sentiment Index,  followed by the upgraded economic outlook by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute on Friday. This could be translated into an expectation of higher interest rates in the near term,  making CHF an attractive investment to investors.

On the other hand, Fed officials downplayed the inflationary risk and were not in a mood to change the highly accommodative monetary policy any time soon. This,  in turn, kept the gains limited for the greenback.
As for now, investors eagerly await the release of the Swiss Unemployment Rate for April and,  above all,  the US Non Farm Payrolls data for fresh trading impetus.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9073
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.9074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9158
Daily SMA50 0.9244
Daily SMA100 0.9076
Daily SMA200 0.9085
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9145
Previous Daily Low 0.907
Previous Weekly High 0.9182
Previous Weekly Low 0.908
Previous Monthly High 0.9473
Previous Monthly Low 0.908
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9117
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9048
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9022
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8973
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9122
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9171
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9197

 

 

