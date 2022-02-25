USD/CHF flirts with daily high, above mid-0.9200s as Russia-Ukraine crisis underpinned USD

- USD/CHF turned positive for the second straight day amid renewed USD buying interest.
- The Russia-Ukraine war benefitted the greenback’s status as the global reserve currency.
- Friday’s US macro releases might do little to influence or provide any impetus to the pair.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 0.9260 region.
Following the overnight pullback from the two-week high, the USD/CHF pair attracted fresh buying near the 0.9240-0.9235 region on Friday and was supported by reviving US dollar demand. The market sentiment remains jittery amid worries about the worsening situation in Ukraine. This, in turn, continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and acted as a tailwind for the major.
In the latest development, Ukrainian media reported Russian forces have entered the Obolon district, which is approximately 10 km from Kyiv - the capital city. Adding to this, gunfire was heard in Kyiv’s historic city centre. There were also mentions of Russian air missiles being spotted in the north of Kyiv. This, along with calls to disconnect Russia from the so-called SWIFT global payment system, kept investors on the edge.
This was seen as a key factor that pushed the USD/CHF pair into the positive territory for the second successive day - also the third in the previous four. Despite the intraday positive move of nearly 40 pips, spot prices remain well below the overnight swing high, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets. Nevertheless, the incoming geopolitical headlines will continue to play a key role in driving the pair.
Friday's economic docket highlights the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the Core PCE Price Index - and Durable Goods Orders, due during the early North American session. The data, however, might do little to influence the USD price dynamics or provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9265
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9232
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9211
|Daily SMA200
|0.9181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9289
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9172
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9188
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9186
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9354
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold relatively calm in the $1900 area as US data eyed, Russia/Ukraine war rumbles on
Gold traders are taking a breather on Friday after Thursday’s big moves, with prices near flat in the $1900 area. Focus remains on the Russia/Ukraine war as fighting intensifies and the West mulls further sanctions. Upcoming US data will also be closely watched for any implications for Fed tightening expectations.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.