The USD/CHF pair remains confined in a narrow trading range of 0.8765-0.8780 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The stronger-than-expected US CPI inflation data in February lift the US Dollar (USD). Nonetheless, the risk-averse environment might boost safe-haven demand and benefit the Swiss Franc (CHF). The pair currently trades near 0.8776, adding 0.02% on the day. Inflation remains elevated in the United States in February. The Labor Department reported on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.2% from a year earlier from 3.1% in January. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI figure increased by 0.4% from the previous month of a 0.3% gain. Additionally, the Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 0.4% MoM in February, above the market consensus of 0.3%. The hotter CPI inflation report might influence Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to wait until the summer before beginning to cut interest rates. This, in turn, provides some support for the Greenback. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the Fed is likely to cut the interest rate this year, but the central bank needs to see more evidence of inflation data to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target. Investors are pricing in 70% odds of rate cuts in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool. On the other hand, the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, uncertainty, and risk-averse environment could boost safe-haven assets like CHF and create a headwind for the USD/CHF pair. In the absence of the top-tier economic data released from the US and Swiss dockets on Wednesday, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader risk sentiment. On Thursday, the Swiss Producer and Import Prices and US Retail Sales February will be released.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.