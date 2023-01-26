USD/CHF finds barricades around 0.9200 as focus shifts to US PCE Price Index

- USD/CHF is struggling to surpass the 0.9200 resistance despite a decline in investors’ risk appetite.
- The USD Index is expected to stay offered in a 101.30-102.00 range ahead of the Fed’s policy.
- Swiss Real Retail Sales are expected to expand by 2.6% vs. -1.3% recorded earlier.
The USD/CHF pair is sensing hurdles in scaling above the immediate resistance of 0.9200 in the early Asian session. The Swiss Franc asset is attempting to build a base around 0.9200 for a subtle rebound as investors are getting anxious ahead of the release of the United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data.
The risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed as the S&P500 futures are displaying some losses in early Asia. Optimism built from the strength shown by the 500-US stock basket on Thursday is fading now. The US Dollar Index (DXY) might look for a recovery move after dropping to near 101.40. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed above 3.50% as investors are shifting their focus broadly towards the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for next week.
On Friday, investors might witness a power-pack action after the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation tool. The monthly core PCE price index (Dec) is seen as unchanged at 0.2%. Apart from that Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will remain in focus, which is also seen steady at 64.6.
Next week, the event of the monetary policy announcement by Fed chair Jerome Powell will keep the USD index in traction. In the opinion of economists at ING, US Dollar could go into next week's Fed meeting on the offered side.” They further added that “We are not sure that DXY is ready to break below support at 101.30 just yet. And we see next week's FOMC meeting as an upside risk to the Dollar. But for the time being, expect DXY to stay offered in a 101.30-102.00 range.”
On the Swiss Franc front, investors will focus on next week’s Real Retail Sales data. As per the consensus, the economic data is seen at 2.6% vs. a contraction of 1.3% reported earlier. An upbeat retail demand could trigger inflation projections. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is still looking for a strong footing for economic recovery.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9248
|Daily SMA50
|0.9331
|Daily SMA100
|0.9578
|Daily SMA200
|0.9635
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9245
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9172
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
