USD/CHF falls toward 0.8850 as traders expect a Fed rate cut in September

USD/CHF depreciates as risk sentiment improves due to the dovish Fed.

US President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek re-election against former President Donald Trump.

The Swiss Franc could limit its upside due to the rising odds of the SNB reducing rates further.

USD/CHF loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 0.8880 during the European hours on Monday. The dovish outlook on the Federal Reserve's policy is exerting pressure on the US Dollar (USD), weakening the USD/CHF pair. According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Fed meeting has risen to 91.7%, up from 90.3% a week ago.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams stated on Friday that the long-term trends that caused declines in neutral interest rates before the pandemic continue to prevail. Williams noted, "My own Holston-Laubach-Williams estimates for r-star in the United States, Canada, and the Euro area are about the same level as they were before the pandemic," according to Bloomberg.

US President Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid on Sunday under growing pressure from his fellow Democrats and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election, according to Reuters.

Traders await the release of Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data later this week to gain fresh insights into the economic conditions of the United States (US).

On CHF’s side, the expectation that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) might cut interest rates further could weigh on the Swiss Franc (CHF). Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at Ballinger Group, stated, "I expect the SNB to follow up with a third cut next quarter, and there is potential for a fourth in December if there is still high conviction in the restrictive level of monetary policy."