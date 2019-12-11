USD/CHF falls to three-months lows as USD tumbles after FOMC meeting

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar tumbles across the board during Powell’s press conference, after the FOMC meeting. 
  • USD/CHF about to test September lows, around 0.9800. 

The USD/CHF is falling sharply for the third day in a row and is about to post the lowest daily close since early September. The pair dropped modestly after the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its decision, but later it accelerated the decline amid a sell-off of the US dollar. 

US yields move lower despite signs of no more rate cuts

The Fed, as expected, kept the interest rate unchanged at 1.50-1.75%. The statement contained no significant changes from the October meeting and the projections from FOMC members showed they don’t see moves in rates next year. 

Despite the rate path projected from the “dot plot,” US yields turned lower, weakening the greenback across the board. The US Dollar Index fell toward 97.00 and is on its way to the lowest close since July. 

The weaker greenback pushed USD/CHF sharply lower. The pair bottomed so far at 0.9813, the lowest intraday level since September 5. If the decline continues, the next key support is located at 0.9795/0.9800 (September lows). 

More levels 

 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9835
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.9842
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9918
Daily SMA50 0.9924
Daily SMA100 0.989
Daily SMA200 0.9944
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9883
Previous Daily Low 0.9833
Previous Weekly High 1.0009
Previous Weekly Low 0.9855
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9852
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9864
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9822
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9802
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9772
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9872
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9922

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at multi-week highs as Fed worried about inflation

EUR/USD at multi-week highs as Fed worried about inflation

The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1144 and holds nearby,as the US Federal Reserve suggested ranges will remain low for long, as “significant, persistent” inflation needed before moving in that direction

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD nears 0.6900 ahead of the Asian opening

AUD/USD nears 0.6900 ahead of the Asian opening

Despite uncertainty around the US-China trade relationship and soft Australian data, the Aussie rallied the most on a dovish Fed. AUD/USD holding on to gains in the 0.6870/80 price zone.

AUD/USD News

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap

The Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in the red by some 0.80%, as some near-term selling momentum picks up pace in the second half of the session.

Read more

Gold surges with a dovish Fed, stays below critical 1,480

Gold surges with a dovish Fed, stays below critical 1,480

Gold prices got boosted by persistent dollar’s weakness and US-China tensions. Spot near but below the 1,480 threshold.

Gold News

USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 108.60 as Fed keeps rates on hold

USD/JPY hits fresh lows under 108.60 as Fed keeps rates on hold

The USD/JPY pair initially rose to 108.76 and the reversed falling to 108.57, the new daily low following the decision of the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures