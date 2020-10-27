  • US dollar upside attempt has been capped right below 0.9100.
  • The dollar loses momentum as risk aversion eases.
  • Traders become increasingly cautious ahead of the US elections.

The US dollar attempted to break above the top of the last five days’ trading range, at 0.9090, on Tuesday to find sellers at 0.9095 before retreating to 0.9060 area.

US dollar loses steam as risk aversion eases

The greenback has lost momentum on Tuesday, with the US Dollar Index slightly negative on the day following a strong performance on Monday. With risk aversion easing somewhat, the greenback's bullish attempt has lacked follow-through above 0.9090 and the pair has returned to previous levels although it remains slightly positive on the day.

Investors seem to have taken profits on Tuesday, rolling back USD longs with the uncertainty about the approaching US elections prompting a cautious approach to the market.

US Equity markets are mixed after a slightly negative opening, following sharp declines on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite Index is trading 0.6% above opening levels, with the SP 500 and The Dow Jones giving away 0.3% and 0.8% respectively.

In the macroeconomic front, US durable goods orders and housing prices figures have posted better than expected readings, which have contributed to buoy market sentiment during the North American trading session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9086
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.9078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9133
Daily SMA50 0.9128
Daily SMA100 0.9232
Daily SMA200 0.9456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9081
Previous Daily Low 0.9041
Previous Weekly High 0.9166
Previous Weekly Low 0.9031
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9056
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9053
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9027
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9092
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9106
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9132

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.

Gold News

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.

Read more

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

The price of oil has fallen in recent trade as the recent inventory data shows a build on stockpiles, weighing on WTI.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures