USD/CHF extends slide, eyes 0.9800 amid a strong Swiss Franc

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss Franc outperforming amid risk aversion following an escalation in trade war tensions. 
  • US Dollar mix on Friday after NFP and amid lower US yields. 

The USD/CHF trades at 0.9824, the lowest level since July 23 and significantly below the two-month high it reached on Thursday at 0.9974. In a few hours, the pair lost more than a hundred pips, making a dramatic reversal. 

Low yields, risk aversion, ECB easing... all good for CHF 

The Swiss Franc is about to end the week among the best performers across the globe. It started to outperform on Thursday and accelerated following Trump’s announcement of more tariffs to Chinese goods that triggered a wave of risk aversion. 

Another factor behind the rally in CHF are lower bond yields in Europa and also in the US. The entire German yield curve turned negative today while the US 10-year yield bottomed today at 1.83%, the lowest since November 2016. 

The strength of the Swissy is also seen in the EUR/CHF pair that is trading at 1.0912, a two-year low while GBP/CHF is having the worst week in years and stands under 1.2000, on its way to the lowest weekly close ever. 

Market participants ignored today’s US jobs report that came mostly in line with expectations. “This is still a labour market that is “strong” and “in a good place,” as Powell put it on Wednesday. The concern, of course, is that trade tensions will have a greater impact on the US economy in the coming months—a risk that is getting harder to dismiss.  We expect the Fed will cut rates again in September”, said Josh Nye, Senior Economist at RBC Economics Research. 

Technical outlook 

The sharp reversal pushed USD/CHF back below the 20-day moving average (0.9880) and changed the short-term to the downside. Attention now turns toward the 0.9800 area that offered support in July. A break lower would clear the way to more losses. 

On the upside, the greenback needs to rise back above 0.9900 to remove the bearish bias; before an intermediate resistance might be seen at 0.9850/60. 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9822
Today Daily Change -0.0079
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 0.9901
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9884
Daily SMA50 0.99
Daily SMA100 0.9986
Daily SMA200 0.9978
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9976
Previous Daily Low 0.9887
Previous Weekly High 0.9947
Previous Weekly Low 0.9804
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9942
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9833
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9778
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9955
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.001
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0044

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China.  Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.

USD/JPY News

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.

Gold News

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  