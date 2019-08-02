USD/CHF extends slide, eyes 0.9800 amid a strong Swiss Franc

- Swiss Franc outperforming amid risk aversion following an escalation in trade war tensions.
- US Dollar mix on Friday after NFP and amid lower US yields.
The USD/CHF trades at 0.9824, the lowest level since July 23 and significantly below the two-month high it reached on Thursday at 0.9974. In a few hours, the pair lost more than a hundred pips, making a dramatic reversal.
Low yields, risk aversion, ECB easing... all good for CHF
The Swiss Franc is about to end the week among the best performers across the globe. It started to outperform on Thursday and accelerated following Trump’s announcement of more tariffs to Chinese goods that triggered a wave of risk aversion.
Another factor behind the rally in CHF are lower bond yields in Europa and also in the US. The entire German yield curve turned negative today while the US 10-year yield bottomed today at 1.83%, the lowest since November 2016.
The strength of the Swissy is also seen in the EUR/CHF pair that is trading at 1.0912, a two-year low while GBP/CHF is having the worst week in years and stands under 1.2000, on its way to the lowest weekly close ever.
Market participants ignored today’s US jobs report that came mostly in line with expectations. “This is still a labour market that is “strong” and “in a good place,” as Powell put it on Wednesday. The concern, of course, is that trade tensions will have a greater impact on the US economy in the coming months—a risk that is getting harder to dismiss. We expect the Fed will cut rates again in September”, said Josh Nye, Senior Economist at RBC Economics Research.
Technical outlook
The sharp reversal pushed USD/CHF back below the 20-day moving average (0.9880) and changed the short-term to the downside. Attention now turns toward the 0.9800 area that offered support in July. A break lower would clear the way to more losses.
On the upside, the greenback needs to rise back above 0.9900 to remove the bearish bias; before an intermediate resistance might be seen at 0.9850/60.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9822
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|0.9901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9884
|Daily SMA50
|0.99
|Daily SMA100
|0.9986
|Daily SMA200
|0.9978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9976
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9887
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9947
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9921
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9942
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9778
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0044
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.