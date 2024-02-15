USD/CHF extends losses to near 0.8850 due to improved risk appetite

- USD/CHF loses ground as US Dollar declines on US yields.
- The risk appetite is improved on mild remarks from the Fed officials.
- The Swiss Franc faced pressure as Swiss inflation slowed in January.
USD/CHF maintains its downward trajectory, trading lower around 0.8850 during Thursday's Asian session. The US Dollar (USD) faces depreciation against the Swiss Franc (CHF) as US Treasury yields decline, driven by improved risk appetite. At the time of writing, the 2-year and 10-year US yields stand at 4.56% and 4.23%, respectively.
Traders assess the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook in light of robust inflation data and recent statements from Fed officials. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee's remarks on Wednesday aimed to alleviate market concerns by suggesting that higher-than-expected consumer prices don't necessarily preclude the Federal Reserve from considering interest rate cuts in 2024.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr attracted attention by reiterating the Federal Reserve's confidence, along with its core Federal Open Market Committee, in the trajectory of US inflation towards the Fed's 2% target.
On the other side, the Swiss Franc has faced downward pressure as consumer prices in the Swiss economy have notably slowed. In January, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.2%, compared to expectations of a 0.6% growth, following a stagnant reading in December. Annual inflation significantly decelerated to 1.3%, below both expectations and the previous reading of 1.7%.
The Federal Statistical Office of Switzerland is scheduled to release Producer and Import Prices data on Thursday, with expectations leaning towards an improvement in January. Additionally, market attention will turn to Retail Sales data and Initial Jobless Claims from the United States.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.885
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8857
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8696
|Daily SMA50
|0.8626
|Daily SMA100
|0.8793
|Daily SMA200
|0.8843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8847
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8728
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8399
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
