USD/CHF eases slightly on Thursday after reaching an intraday high of 0.7987, trading around 0.7950 at the time of writing. The release of the minutes from the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) latest monetary policy meeting earlier in the day provided mild support to the Swiss Franc (CHF), while the US Dollar (USD) maintains an overall upward bias amid cautious market sentiment.

The SNB kept its policy rate unchanged at 0% and dismissed the prospect of further monetary easing, removing market expectations for negative rates in the coming months. "Currently, market implied policy rates suggest only 7 bps of rate cuts on a 3-month view is likely. This cautious outlook is consistent with the lack of dovish content in the September minutes", notes Rabobank’s FX analyst Jane Foley.

The SNB report emphasized that disinflationary pressures are not persistent and that current policy remains appropriate. However, the central bank pointed to trade tensions with the United States (US) and weaker global demand as potential risks for the Swiss economy, though the outlook still suggests moderate growth.

The US Dollar, on its side, is supported by renewed risk aversion after Washington announced new export restrictions targeting China. The atmosphere remains tense ahead of bilateral meetings scheduled in Malaysia from October 24 to 27, in the run-up to the summit between the US and Chinese Presidents.

In the United States, investors are now turning their attention to Friday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for further guidance on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook ahead of the October meeting, for which the markets anticipate an almost certain interest rate cut of 25-basis-point according to the CME FedWatch tool.