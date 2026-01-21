USD/CHF edges higher as Dollar steadies

The Swiss Franc (CHF) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, as the Greenback finds some footing after coming under sustained pressure earlier this week. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading around 0.7940, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Apart from the modest uptick in the US Dollar, the move appears largely technical in nature, reflecting short-covering and mild profit-taking after the pair’s recent decline.

That said, broader market sentiment remains fragile amid lingering trade tensions between the United States and the European Union, after President Donald Trump recently threatened tariffs as part of his push to gain control of Greenland.

Some of those tensions eased after Trump said during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he would not use force to acquire Greenland, prompting a modest improvement in risk appetite and easing safe-haven flows into the Franc.

However, upside in USD/CHF may remain limited, as Trump’s protectionist trade agenda and interference with Federal Reserve (Fed) independence continue to fuel “Sell America” narratives, weighing on confidence in US assets.

Trump again criticised Fed Chair Jerome Powell, saying he is “very late” on interest rates and accusing him of raising rates and “stopping us from success.” Trump also said he expects to announce a new Fed chair in the not-too-distant future.

All eyes now turn to Washington, where the US Supreme Court is due to hear arguments at 15:00 GMT in a case linked to President Trump’s efforts to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Meanwhile, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Swiss inflation could turn negative in some months in 2026, but stressed this would not be a problem for the central bank, which remains focused on medium-term price stability.

Looking ahead, traders await the delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data and the annualized third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures due on Thursday.