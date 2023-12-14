USD/CHF drops to 0.8670 on dovish Fed decision, awaits SNB rate decision

- USD/CHF extends losses as the Fed’s “dot-plot” showed a decline of 50 bps rate projection for 2024.
- SNB is expected to maintain its policy rate until the third quarter of the next year.
- US Dollar loses ground on weaker PPI data for November.
USD/CHF continues the losing streak for the fourth successive day ahead of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) Interest Rate Decision, trading around 0.8670 during the Asian session on Thursday. SNB is anticipated to maintain its key interest rate until at least the third quarter of the following year, according to a majority of economists surveyed by Reuters.
Despite a slight easing in price pressures, Swiss inflation is expected to average 1.5% and 1.3% in 2024 and 2025, respectively—down from the 2.2% recorded this year. If these survey projections materialize, the SNB would consider rate cuts after the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to stay on hold until at least July, according to a separate Reuters poll.
However, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan has expressed a willingness to tighten monetary policy further if deemed necessary, despite the downward trend in inflation.
The Swiss central bank's commitment to higher-for-longer rates could favor a stronger Swiss Franc (CHF) against the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.5% on Tuesday aligns with expectations, exerting downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
Furthermore, the Fed's "dot-plot" reveals a significant shift in Interest Rate Projections for 2024, indicating a 50 basis points decline from 5.1% to 4.6%. This shift suggests a potential move towards a more accommodative monetary policy in the future.
Adding to the Greenback's challenges is the discouraging Producer Price Index (PPI) data for November, contributing to the overall pressure on the USD/CHF pair. Market attention will turn to the forthcoming release of US Retail Sales data later in the North American session.
USD/CHF: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.8715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8788
|Daily SMA50
|0.8919
|Daily SMA100
|0.8906
|Daily SMA200
|0.8943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.878
|Previous Daily Low
|0.869
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
