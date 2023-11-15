USD/CHF drops below 0.8900 on downbeat US inflation data, focus shifts to PPI

- USD/CHF plunged more than 100 pips as US inflation eased more than anticipated.
- Soft US CPI data raises the likelihood of the Fed not increasing interest rates further.
- SNB Chairman Jordan suggested the room for more rate hikes in the future.
USD/CHF plunged sharply on Tuesday, more than 100 pips, due to the downbeat US inflation data. The USD/CHF pair seems to extend the losses, trading lower near 0.8890 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed a lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, with the annual rate easing at 3.2%, falling short of 3.3% as anticipated. US Core CPI saw a rise of 0.2%, below the expected 0.3%.
The soft US inflation reinforces the market sentiment regarding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to hold off interest rate hikes in future meetings. It impacts the US Treasury yields, with 10-year bond yield taking a notable dip and standing at 4.43% and 2-year rate at 4.83% by the press time.
The Dollar Index (DXY) fell around 1.50%, reaching the region of 104.00. The sport bids around 104.10 at the time of writing. Market participants are likely awaiting the release of the US Producer Price Index and Retail Sales data for insights into the US economic overview. Should these figures align with expectations, it could intensify pressure on the Greenback.
On the Swiss side, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan mentioned in an interview with local television station TeleZueri that he doesn't rule out the possibility of more interest rate hikes in the future.
Chairman Jordan said, “If we see that the current monetary policy is not restrictive enough to ensure price stability in the long term, then we will have to make another interest rate move.” “I'm not sure whether the terminal rate has been reached.”
As the month progresses, the Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations and Real Retail Sales will be eyed, seeking insights into whether the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will contemplate an interest rate increase in the December meeting. The prevailing expectations seem to be leaning towards a 25 basis points hike.
USD/CHF: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8885
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8993
|Daily SMA50
|0.9024
|Daily SMA100
|0.8902
|Daily SMA200
|0.8997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9028
|Previous Daily Low
|0.888
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9046
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8954
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8888
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8937
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.913
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
