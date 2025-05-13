USD/CHF drops below 0.8450 as US Dollar struggles ahead of inflation data

- USD/CHF weakens as the US Dollar retreats, likely driven by a technical correction.
- US headline CPI is expected to recover to 0.3% MoM in April, from -0.1%.
- Easing trade tensions have dampened the demand for the safe-haven Swiss Franc.
USD/CHF retreats after posting more than 2% gains in the previous session, trading around 0.8430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pullback comes as the US Dollar (USD) softens, possibly due to a technical correction.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading lower near 101.50 at the time of writing. Investors are now turning their focus to the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April, due later on the day. Analysts expect headline CPI to rebound to 0.3% month-over-month from -0.1%, while core CPI is also forecast to rise to 0.3% from 0.1%. Year-over-year figures for both metrics are anticipated to remain unchanged.
The earlier surge in the USD/CHF pair was driven by positive developments in US-China trade talks. Over the weekend, the two nations reached a preliminary agreement in Switzerland aimed at significantly reducing tariffs—a move seen as a potential step toward easing trade tensions. Under the agreement, the US will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will cut tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%. The deal has boosted market sentiment and is viewed as a step toward stabilizing global trade relations.
The easing of trade tensions has encouraged a shift toward riskier assets, weighing on the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF). Moreover, the yield on the 10-year Swiss government bond climbed to near 0.37%, in line with a global rise in borrowing costs as investor risk appetite improved.
However, gains in Swiss yields were capped by rising expectations of further monetary easing by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Last week, SNB Chairman Schlegel reiterated the bank’s readiness to intervene in currency markets and cut interest rates—potentially into negative territory—if inflation continues to undershoot its target.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains position above 1.1100 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD opened with a bullish gap on Tuesday during the Asian session, trading near the 1.1110 level after suffering losses of over 2.5% in the previous session. The pair faced challenges as the US Dollar strengthened on the back of progress in the United States-China trade negotiations.
GBP/USD holds near 1.3200 after UK employment data
After posting large losses on Monday, GBP/USD trades marginally higher at around 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.5% in the three months to April, as expected.
Gold: Will US CPI data rescue buyers?
Gold price has managed to defend the $3,200 mark again, consolidating Monday’s 3% slump early Tuesday. Gold sellers take a breather as traders await the high-impact US Consumer Price Index data, which is expected to drive the next trading impetus.
Cardano bulls show signs of exhaustion as holders take profits
Cardano price appears to be losing bullish momentum after a strong rally last week. On Tuesday, it is slipping 3.59%, trading at around $0.78. The decline suggests holders may be locking in profits following ADA’s 19% surge.
Rising after the thaw: China's economy post-trade truce
The U.S. and China agreed to temporarily roll back tariff rates on each other this past weekend. “Temporary” defined as a trade truce for the next 90 days, which despite being provisional, is significant given the harsh escalation in tensions just a month ago. Trade developments between the U.S. and China have once again moved quickly.