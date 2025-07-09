USD/CHF drifts away from the 0.8000 level ahead of the FOMC minutes

- The US Dollar is giving away gains, although it remains trading within previous ranges.
- The Dollar and the Swiss Franc remain buoyed by the cautious market sentiment.
- Investors look to the release of the FOMC minutes fri further USD guidance.
The US Dollar recovery from 14-year lows, at 0.7870, was rejected on Tuesday at 0.8000 for the second consecutive day, and the pair is trading lower on Wednesday, returning to the mid-range of the 0.7900s.
The Swiss Franc is drawing support from a cautious market sentiment and a somewhat softer Dollar, amid a mild pullback in US Treasury yields to retrace some losses. However, price action remains trapped well within Monday’s trading range.
The Dollar and the Swiss Franc appreciate in cautious markets
Risk sentiment has improved somewhat, as investors digested an unexpected turn in Trump’s trade saga, but risk appetite remains subdued, given the highly uncertain outlook for global trade. Safe assets, such as the US Dollar and the Swiss Franc, are among the largest beneficiaries in this context.
The focus now shifts to the release of the minutes of June’s Federal Reserve meeting. Powell surprised after that meeting, with an unexpectedly hawkish stance that curbed hopes of rate cuts in July or September and provided support to the US Dollar.
Later on, US employment data from June confirmed the resilience of the labour market and eased pressures, other than those by Trump, to reduce interest rates. The meeting minutes might endorse that view later today and give an additional boost to the Greenback.
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.
Next release: Wed Jul 09, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
