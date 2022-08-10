- USD/CHF picks up bids to reverse recent losses inside the daily trading range.
- US dollar traces yields ahead of the key CPI data amid recession woes, recently up hawkish Fed bets.
- Sluggish markets, light calendar amplified pre-data anxiety, equity futures stay indecisive.
USD/CHF treads water around 0.9560, despite picking up bids ahead of Wednesday’s European session, as markets remain quiet amid a cautious mood before the US inflation data release.
While portraying the market’s action, the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle to extend the previous day’s rebound to 2.79%, around 2.797% by the press time. On the same line is the S&P 500 Futures that drops 0.08% intraday to 4,121 at the latest, by tracking Wall Street’s losses. It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from an intraday high while snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains around 106.30.
The market’s anxiety ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July appears to restrict the pair’s latest moves. The inflation numbers become even more important of late as the recently firmer US jobs report underpinned the hawkish Fed bets.
On Tuesday, US Nonfarm Productivity improved to -4.6% during the second quarter (Q2), -4.7% expected and -7.4% prior, whereas the Unit Labor Cost increased to 10.8% from 12.7% prior and 9.5% market consensus during the said period. Before that, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and Unemployment Rate also flashed welcome signs for July. Following the data, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Tuesday that he wants rates at 4% by the end of the year. This joins recently firmer interest rate futures suggesting nearly 70% odds favoring the 75 basis points (bps) of a Fed rate hike in September.
It’s worth mentioning that the recession fears emanating from Europe and China’s downbeat inflation data, published earlier in Asia, also challenge the risk appetite.
Moving on, the US CPI is expected to ease to 8.7% from 9.1% on YoY while the CPI ex Food & Energy could rise from 5.9% to 6.1% during the stated month, per the latest market consensus. Should the US inflation remain firmer the US dollar will have a reason to extend the latest rebound amid hawkish expectations from the Fed.
Also read: US CPI Preview: It is the hard core that counts, five scenarios for critical inflation data
Technical analysis
A sustained pullback from the 100-DMA, around 0.9630 by the press time, directs USD/CHF bears towards the latest low near 0.9470. However, the 200-DMA support at around 0.9430 could challenge the bears afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9541
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9637
|Daily SMA50
|0.9679
|Daily SMA100
|0.963
|Daily SMA200
|0.9428
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.956
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9511
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9541
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9514
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9563
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0200, US inflation awaited
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0200, extending consolidation in early Europe. Germany confirms final HICP at 8.5% YoY in July. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid sluggish Treasury yields ahead of the all-important inflation data.
GBP/USD turns sideways below 1.2100 ahead of US Inflation
GBP/USD is juggling in a tight range below 1.2100, as investors refrain from placing bets on the pair ahead of the US Inflation data. The annualized US CPI is seen softening in July to 8.7%, although core figures are likely to quicken.
Gold: Bear cross to challenge bulls ahead of US inflation
Gold price tested the $1,800 mark for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, having shrugged off resurgent demand for the US dollar even as the Treasury yields jumped across the curve. XAU/USD eyes a softer US CPI print for a big break above the $1,800 mark.
How to trade DOGE as crypto markets coil up after recent crash?
Dogecoin price shows signs of consolidation as it produces a potential top formation. While the direction of DOGE is decided, there might be a minor detour before reaching its target.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!