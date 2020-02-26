USD/CHF continues to ease back from tougher resistance at .9841/44, the September and October lows and the 200-day ma at .9954. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research, analyzes pair from a technical perspective.

Key quotes

“The market is struggling at the 0.9841 resistance and we would allow for a slide back into the range.”

“A move back below the 55-day ma at .9746 would alleviate immediate upside pressure. This should be enough to re-target the .9613 January low and the September 2018 low at .9543.”