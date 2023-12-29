USD/CHF dips below 0.8400 and brings the 0.8295 long-term low back into play

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The Dollar fails at 0.8450 and remains dangerously close to the long-term low of 0.8295.
  • Soft US data is fuelling hopes of Fed cuts and weighing on the US Dollar.
  • USD/CHF is on track to close the year with a nearly 10% depreciation.

The US Dollar is reversing Thursday´s gains against the Swiss Franc. The pair has returned below 0.8400 approaching the 2015 low at the 0.8300 area in the last trading day of the year.

The pair is on track to end the year with a nearly 10% decline, hammered by the dovish pivot signaled by the Fed at its December meeting. Investors have ramped up bets of Fed cuts in early 2024, which have sent US Treasury yields plunging, dragging the US Dollar down with them.

In the calendar today, the Chicago PMI is expected to show a deterioration in business activity. This would be in line with the higher-than-expected jobless claims and the stalling home sales seen on Thursday and unlikely to provide significant support to the US Dollar.

From a technical perspective, the pair remains under strong bearish pressure, with the next support levels at 0.8345 and the 2015 low at 0.8295. Resistances are 0.8450 and 0.8515.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8382
Today Daily Change -0.0059
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.8441
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8655
Daily SMA50 0.8819
Daily SMA100 0.8888
Daily SMA200 0.8907
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8446
Previous Daily Low 0.8333
Previous Weekly High 0.8712
Previous Weekly Low 0.8514
Previous Monthly High 0.9113
Previous Monthly Low 0.8685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8403
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8376
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8367
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8293
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8254
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.848
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.852
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8594

 

 

 

