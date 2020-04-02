USD/CHF continues to consolidate in tight range below 0.9700

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index posts modest gains on Thursday.
  • Major European equity indexes trade with small gains. 
  • Eyes on weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from US.

The USD/CHF pair is having a difficult time determining its next direction as it continues to move sideways in a very tight range on Thursday after posting modest gains in the previous three days. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on the day at 0.9670.

Last week, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD caused the pair to erase more than 300 pips. The pair's bullish action during the first half of the week seems to be a technical correction of this drop. Meanwhile, major European equity indexes are posting modest recovery gains on Thursday to make it difficult for the CHF to find demand as a safe-haven. 

Focus shifts to US Jobless Claims

In the second half of the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, stays calm above the 99.50 mark to allow the pair to remain in its daily range. 

Last week, the Department of Labor reported that more than 3 million people applied for unemployment benefits amid lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Previewing the data, “today’s release is actually more important than tomorrow’s jobs report for March, as the end of the survey period for that came before the spike in jobless claims we saw last week," noted Deutsche Bank analysts. "It won’t be as up-to-date on the current economic situation as jobless claims are.”

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9668
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.9654
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9588
Daily SMA50 0.9673
Daily SMA100 0.9741
Daily SMA200 0.981
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9691
Previous Daily Low 0.9603
Previous Weekly High 0.9902
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9657
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9637
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9608
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9561
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9519
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9696
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9738
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9785

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at weekly lows near 1.0900

EUR/USD at weekly lows near 1.0900

The American currency is getting some market’s favor ahead of the release of US employment-related data. Sentiment in better shape, although fear persists.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.24 amid UK virus concerns

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.24 amid UK virus concerns

GBP/USD has advanced well above 1.24 amid a mixed market mood and as UK PM Johnson is coming under pressure for handling COVID-19 and after deaths jumped by 31% on Wednesday. US jobless claims are awaited.

GBP/USD News

Bulls and bears face-to-face on the crypto board

Bulls and bears face-to-face on the crypto board

The XRP/USD pair is on the verge of a confrontation between the two sides of the market. Bitcoin remains weak against Altcoin despite yesterday's rise. Negative market sentiment shapes a technical floor and could trigger an opposite sentiment signal.

Read more

Gold turns higher for the second straight session, lacks follow-through

Gold turns higher for the second straight session, lacks follow-through

A combination of factors assisted gold to reverse an early dip to the $1583 region. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the uptick. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment kept a lid on any runaway rally.

Gold News

WTI reverses a part of the 10% rally, back below $22 mark

WTI reverses a part of the 10% rally, back below $22 mark

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extended the recent recovery mode and rallied as high as $22.55 before trimming gains to now trade back below the 22 handle. The black gold dipped briefly below the 20 mark on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures