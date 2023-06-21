USD/CHF continues oscillation below 0.9000 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony and SNB policy

- USD/CHF is consolidating below 0.9000 as the focus shifts to SNB policy and Powell’s testimony.
- US equities are expected to remain volatile as a continuation of hawkish guidance from the Fed would accelerate fears of recession.
- SNB Jordan is expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps to 1.75%.
The USD/CHF pair is consistently oscillating in a narrow range below the psychological resistance of 0.9000 in the European session. The Swiss Franc asset is showing a subdued performance as the upside seems capped due to non-directional performance by the US Dollar Index (DXY) and expectations of an interest rate hike by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
S&P500 futures have turned negative again as investors are turning cautious ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s testimony. US equities are expected to remain volatile as a continuation of hawkish guidance from the Fed would accelerate fears of recession.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying topsy-turvy moves around 102.60. Economists at ING believe the first week of July is when we’ll get the most important set of data releases in the United States, so Powell’s words can determine whether DXY will end the quarter above or below the 102.00 mark.
Contrary to the USD Index, US Treasury yields have not lost their resilience. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed to near 3.76%.
On the Swiss Franc front, the interest rate decision by the SNB will be in focus. Among G10 economies, the Swiss economy is operating at the lowest inflation levels, recorded at 2.2% in May. SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.75%. Reuters reported SNB Jordan cited that "It's really important to bring Swiss inflation to a level of price stability," He further added it would not be a good idea to wait for inflation to rise and then raise interest rates. "When inflation remains under 2% for a long time, we don't have a problem,"
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8973
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8978
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9036
|Daily SMA50
|0.8979
|Daily SMA100
|0.9105
|Daily SMA200
|0.9333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9001
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8953
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9051
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
