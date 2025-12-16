Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's move up back closer to the record high. The white metal slides further below mid-$62.00s in the last hour, losing over 2.5% for the day.

The latest leg down drags the XAG/USD below the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal support and sets the stage for deeper losses. Given that oscillators on the 1-hour chart have been gaining negative traction, some follow-through selling will be seen as a key trigger for bears and reaffirm the negative outlook.

The XAG/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the $62.00 round figure and extend the downward trajectory further towards the next relevant support near the $61.45 region en route to last Friday's swing low, around the $60.80 zone. The white metal might eventually decline to test the $60.00 psychological mark.

On the flip side, bulls need to wait for acceptance above the $64.00 round figure before placing fresh bets. The subsequent move up could allow the XAG/USD to challenge the all-time peak, around the $64.65 region, before aiming to conquer the $65.00 psychological mark, which, if cleared, would set the stage for additional gains.

Silver 1-hour chart