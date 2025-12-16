USD/CAD flattens around 1.3770 ahead of delayed US NFP data

The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range around 1.3775 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) remains on the defensive ahead of the delayed United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) combined report for October and November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles near the eight-week low around 98.15.

Investors will pay close attention to the US NFP data to get cues about the current status of labour demand. The data will significantly influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook in the near term, as the central bank has reduced its interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% this year, mainly due to weak job market conditions. Economists expect the US Unemployment Rate to have remained steady at 4.4% in November.

Apart from the US NFP data, other major highlights of the day will be the Retail Sales data for October and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for December. Month-on-month Retail Sales are expected to have grown steadily by 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades broadly calm as Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November has shown steady growth. The CPI report on Monday showed that the headline inflation grew steadily by 2.2% on an annualized basis, slower than estimates of 2.4%. Bank of Canada (BoC) CPI – which excludes the eight most volatile items – rose steadily by 2.9%.

In the monetary policy statement last week, the BoC stated that the “underlying inflation is around 2.5%”, but will broadly remain close to the 2% target as “economic slack would roughly offset cost pressures linked to trade reconfiguration”.

(This story was corrected at 11:00 GMT to say in the fourth paragraph that other major highlights of the day will be the Retail Sales data for October, and not November.)