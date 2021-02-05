USD/CHF consolidates weekly gains above 0.9000, eyes on US NFP data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF stages a technical correction after Thursday's upsurge.
  • US Dollar Index posts small daily losses, stays near 91.50.
  • Markets expect Nonfarm Payrolls in US to rebound following December's decline.

The USD/CHF pair finally broke above the key 0.9000 level on Thursday and touched its highest level in more than two months at 0.9046. On Friday, the pair is trading in a relatively tight range and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 0.9033.

Focus shifts to US NFP report

The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of USD/CHF's movements this week. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, extended its rally into a fifth straight day on Thursday and rose above 91.50 for the first time since early December. The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US revived optimism for a steady economic recovery in the US and allowed the USD to outperform its rivals.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish its monthly labour market report. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to increase by 50,000 in January following December's decrease of 140,000. 

Previewing the NFP data, "we estimate that non-farm payroll employment was broadly unchanged in January but the recent fiscal support and drop-back in new virus cases suggest the labour market recovery will resume soon,” said Capital Economics analysts.

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Forecast from 10 major banks for January jobs report.

A better-than-expected NFP print could help the USD regather its strength and lift USD/CHF higher ahead of the weekend.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.903
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8904
Daily SMA50 0.8893
Daily SMA100 0.9015
Daily SMA200 0.9194
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9042
Previous Daily Low 0.8984
Previous Weekly High 0.8919
Previous Weekly Low 0.8848
Previous Monthly High 0.8926
Previous Monthly Low 0.8758
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.902
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9006
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9002
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8964
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8945
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.906
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9079
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9117

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Options market shows bias for Euro weakness over three months

EUR/USD: Options market shows bias for Euro weakness over three months

EUR/USD's options market positioning looks stacked against the single currency. EUR/USD three-month risk reversal shows strongest bearish bias since June 2020. Technical charts and macro factors look to have aligned in favor of the bears.

EUR/USD News

Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus

Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus

Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.

Gold news

DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger

DOGE explodes again thanks to Elon Musk and remains stronger

Dogecoin had another massive 50% price explosion in the past 24 hours thanks to several tweets from Elon Musk. Yet again, the richest man in the world endorses Dogecoin and the market reacts positively. 

Read more

GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?

GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?

Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for. 

Read more

US Dollar Index recedes from YTD peaks around 91.60, looks to NFP

US Dollar Index recedes from YTD peaks around 91.60, looks to NFP

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), faces some selling pressure soon after hitting new yearly peaks around 91.60.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures