USD/CHF consolidates gains above 0.9900, limited by 0.9950

- US Dollar rises versus Swiss Franc for the second-day in-a-row
- USD/CHF testing key 200-day simple moving average and 0.9950.
The USD/CHF rose on Thursday, holding firm above 0.9900. The pair peaked on European hours at 0.9947 and then pulled back finding support at 0.9900. The bounced back to the upside unable to challenge daily highs and is trading at 0.9930.
The move to the upside was not as strong as earlier today amid a deteriorating sentiment in markets that offered some support to the Swissy. US data had no impact on the Greenback, that posted mix results across the board.
“The market sentiment was mixed, remaining sensitive to trade news, while U.S. political uncertainty continued to add noise. The yield on the 10Y UST bond dropped 5 bps after today’s NY Fed 14-day term repo operation was oversubscribed, despite injecting an additional $30b to $60b against $72.8b of bids. An unexpected rise in U.S. wholesale inventories in August (0.4% MoM, consensus 0.1% MoM, previous 0.1% MoM) and jobless claims also contributed to the fall in the yield. In Europe, the 10Y German bund was flat, while Spanish and Portuguese risk premia widened by 2 bps”, explained analysts at BBVA.
USD/CHF between two key levels
The upside today lost momentum near the 0.9950 that is a horizontal resistance and also the 200-day moving average. A consolidation on top could likely lead to a test of the next resistance at 0.9980 that protects the parity zone.
On the flip side, 0.9900/05 has become a key support that capped the decline today twice and is where the 20-day moving average stands. A break lower could open the doors to a 45-pips slide to the bottom of the previous trading range at 0.9855.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9936
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.99
|Daily SMA50
|0.9847
|Daily SMA100
|0.9898
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9847
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0029
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
