China lays out plans to boost consumption

China’s Commerce Ministry stated during the European trading session on Friday that the government aims to revive the overall demand, laid out plans to propel the same.

Additional remarks

Will step up efforts to expand imports.



To also expand services consumption.



Will increase implementation of inclusive policies that directly reach households/consumers.



To eliminate restrictive measures and promote renewal consumption of home appliances.

Market reaction

There is no immediate effect of China’s plans announcement on the Australian Dollar (AUD) despite being a liquidity proxy of Beijing. The AUD/USD pair trades firmly since its opening on Friday, trades 0.3% higher around 0.6640 during the European session.