TRENDING:
Canadian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD holds losses near 1.3930 with US Inflation, Canada’s Jobs on tap

  • The Dollar remains pinned near 1.3930 lows against the Loonie.
  • Canada's employment figures are expected to show that the jobless rate increased in November.
  • In the US, PCE Price Index figures are likely to confirm that inflation remains well above the Fed's target.
USD/CAD holds losses near 1.3930 with US Inflation, Canada’s Jobs on tap
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar remains pinned near monthly lows at 1.3930 on Friday, on track to a 0.2% weekly decline, following another 0.9% drop in the previous week, with all eyes on Canada’s employment figures and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Prices Index releases, due later today.

Recent US employment data has strengthened the case for a Fed rate cut next week. The ADP Employment report showed an unexpected decline in net jobs in November, and the Challenger Job cuts revealed a sharp decrease in layoffs last month, but it also said that US businesses have frozen their hiring plans amid the uncertain economic context.

On the positive side, US Initial Jobless Claims declined to a three-year low of 191,000 in the last week of November, although the data was taken with caution, on the assumption that the Thanksgiving holiday might have distorted the real figures.

Canada's Unemployment Rate is expected to have increased

The Canadian calendar has been light this week, and investors are focusing on November’s employment figures. Net employment is expected to have declined by 5,000 in November, following a 66,600 increase in October, and the unemployment rate is seen ticking up to 7%, from 6.9% in the previous month.

These figures, however, are unlikely to change the view that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will keep interest rates unchanged next week, after two consecutive rate cuts in September and October.

In the US, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index is expected to confirm that inflation remains sticky at levels above the Fed’s target rate. PCE inflation index is seen accelerating to a 2.9% yearly rate in November, from 2.8% in October, while the Core CPI is seen growing steadily, at a 2.9% Y-o-Y rate. Likewise, these figures are unlikely to alter the view that the Fed will cut interest rates by a quarter point next week.

Economic Indicator

Unemployment Rate

The Unemployment Rate, released by Statistics Canada, is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force as a percentage. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labor market and a weakening of the Canadian economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while an increase is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Dec 05, 2025 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 7%

Previous: 6.9%

Source: Statistics Canada

Economic Indicator

Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)

The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures." Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Dec 05, 2025 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 2.9%

Previous: 2.9%

Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.



Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD eases to near 1.1650, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD turns south to test 1.1650 in European trading on Friday, facing rejection once again near seven-week highs. The pair, however, continues to draw support from persistent US Dollar selling bias, despite a cautious market mood. Traders now await the US September PCE inflation and UoM Consumer Sentiment data. 

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD sticks to a positive bias near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation and sentiment data due later in the day. In the meantime, broad-based US Dollar weakness helps the pair stay afloat. 

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold remains below $4,250 barrier as traders await US PCE data for directional impetus

Gold gains some positive traction on Friday, though it remains confined in the weekly range. Dovish Fed expectations continue to undermine the USD and lend support to the commodity. Bulls, however, might opt to wait for the US PCE Price Index before placing aggressive bets.

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index expected to post a mild recovery in December

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index expected to post a mild recovery in December

December’s preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is forecast to have picked up to 52 from a three-year low of 51.0 in November. A stalled labour market and higher price pressures are likely to weigh on consumers’ confidence.

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey on Friday, and markets are bracing for a weak print. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 7% in November, while the Employment Change is forecast to come in flat after a nice gain in October.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network (PI) edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) experience a surge in inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers