TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF consolidates around 0.7950 as investors await US inflation data

  • USD/CHF trades flat around 0.7950 ahead of the US CPI data for November.
  • US President Trump stated that the new Fed chairman will favor lower interest rates.
  • Investors lack clarity on the SNB’s monetary policy outlook.
USD/CHF consolidates around 0.7950 as investors await US inflation data
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range around 0.7950 during the late Asian trading session on Thursday. The Swiss Franc pair wobbles as investors await the United States (US) inflation data for November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat around 98.45. The DXY holds onto its recovery move that triggered on Tuesday, following the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) combined report for October and November.

As measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the headline inflation is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 3.1%, faster than 3% in October. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy items – is estimated to have risen steadily by 3%.

Investors will pay close attention to the inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Traders might pare Fed dovish expectations if inflation proves to be more persistent, as Fed officials have expressed concerns over inflation remaining well above the 2% target for a long period. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the press conference, following the interest rate decision, “Everyone at the table agrees inflation is too high.”

Going forward, the major driver for the US Dollar will be the announcement of Fed Chair Powell’s successor. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump stated that the next Fed chairman will be ‍someone who believes in lower ​interest rates "by ‌a lot”, a scenario that will be unfavourable for the US Dollar.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc (CHF) also trades flat amid a lack of clarity on the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) interest rate outlook. The SNB is unlikely to shift into the negative interest rate policy as it will have an adverse impact on savers and pension funds.

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (YoY)

Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Dec 18, 2025 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 3.1%

Previous: 3%

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair eases in the American afternoon and approaches the 1.1700 mark. The pair surged earlier in the day after the ECB left interest rates unchanged and upwardly revised inflation and growth figures. The US CPI rose 2.7% YoY in November, nearing Fed’s goal.

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

The GBP/USD pair jumped towards the 1.3440 early in the day, following the BoE decision to cut rates, and US CPI data, which was much softer than anticipated. The US Dollar, however, managed to regain the ground lost during US trading hours.

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

The bright metal cannot attract speculative interest on Thursday, despite central banks announcements and the United States latest inflation update. XAU/USD is stuck around $4,330, confined to a tight intraday range.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

The Bank of England has cut rates to 3.75%, but the decision was more hawkish than expected, leaving market rates higher and sterling slightly stronger. It's a close call whether the Bank cuts again in February or March.

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers