USD/CHF climbs to fresh 20-day highs on broad USD strength

- US Dollar Index stays above 98 ahead of FOMC.
- ZEW Expectations Index in Switzerland dropped to 8.3 from 12.5.
- Major European equity indexes register small gains on Wednesday.
The USD/CHF pair added 30 pips on Tuesday and stretched higher on Wednesday to touch its strongest level since January 10th at 0.9754. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.9746, up 0.18% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the ZEW survey revealed that the Expectations Index in January dropped to 8.3 from 12.5 in Switzerland to weigh on the CHF.
On the other hand, the mixed risk sentiment as reflected by modest gains in major European equity indexes despite a sharp drop in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be making it difficult for the CHF to find demand as a safe-haven. Later in the day, the World Health Organization will be holding a press conference on the coronavirus, which could affect the risk perception in the second half of the day.
USD preserves strength ahead of FOMC
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is staying above the 98 mark on Wednesday ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy announcements.
Previewing the first FOMC meeting of 2020, “we expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged at their upcoming meeting. Recent economic reports, including labor market indicators and consumer price indices were in line with our scenario of slowing economic momentum and moderate but stable inflation," said BBVA analysts. "Moreover, we expect the Fed will continue to hold interest rate for the foreseeable future unless there is a material change in their outlook.”
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9745
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9696
|Daily SMA50
|0.9794
|Daily SMA100
|0.9859
|Daily SMA200
|0.9893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9743
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9678
|Previous Weekly High
|0.973
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0009
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9646
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9651
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9754
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits near 3-month low amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, after hitting the lowest since early December. Fears of the coronavirus continue weighing on markets while tension is building ahead of the Fed, which is set to leave rates unchanged.
GBP/USD struggling to hold onto 1.30 amid the Huawei row
GBP/USD is trading just above 1.30 as the US and the UK are at odds over the usage of Huawei equipment. Coronavirus headlines are weighing on the pair. The Fed is awaited.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
USD/JPY: Waiting for the Fed around 109.00
Japan’s Consumer Confidence remained unchanged at 39.1 in January. The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged. USD/JPY could turn bullish on a clear advance beyond 109.30, the immediate resistance.