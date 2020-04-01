USD/CHF climbs further beyond mid-0.9600s, back closer to multi-day tops set on Tuesday

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF regains positive traction on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.
  • The up-move seemed unaffected by a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.

The buying interest around the greenback picked up pace in the last hour and lifted the USD/CHF pair to daily tops, around the 0.9665-70 region.

The pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and moved back closer to the overnight swing high, touched ahead of the Fed's latest move to allow foreign central banks to temporarily exchange their holdings of the US Treasuries for dollar loans.

Following the previous session's intraday pullback, the US dollar regained positive traction amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the major.

Meanwhile, mounting fears about an imminent global recession triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which tends to underpin the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand, albeit did little to hinder the pair's intraday positive momentum.

With the USD price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum through the early European session, market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for a fresh trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.967
Today Daily Change 0.0059
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 0.9611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9583
Daily SMA50 0.9674
Daily SMA100 0.9744
Daily SMA200 0.9811
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9686
Previous Daily Low 0.9581
Previous Weekly High 0.9902
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9646
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9566
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9521
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9461
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9671
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9731
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9777

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.0950 amid worsening market mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.0950 amid worsening market mood

EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.0950 amid a risk-off mood that is favorable for the dollar. Coronavirus cases have topped 860,000 and deaths are over 42,000. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood

GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood

GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, down on the day. The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 27% and global infections topped 850,000. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 47.8.

GBP/USD News

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.

Read more

Gold spikes to session tops near $1600 mark, stronger USD capping gains

Gold spikes to session tops near $1600 mark, stronger USD capping gains

Gold reversed an early dip to over one-week lows and turned higher for the day. The safe-haven precious metal benefitted from the global risk-aversion trade. Resurgent USD demand might turn out to be a key factor that might cap gains.

Gold News

WTI: Bears eyeing $19 mark amid oversupply concerns, ahead of EIA

WTI: Bears eyeing $19 mark amid oversupply concerns, ahead of EIA

Having faced rejection once again near 20.80 region, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumes its recent bearish trend, as the bears now look to test the 17-year low of 19.27 reached earlier this week. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures