USD/CHF climbs back over 0.9150 as markets go risk-off

- USD/CHF floating back to the top side as Greenback rises on risk aversion.
- Franc buyers will be looking ahead to Tuesday's Swiss CPI reading.
- Another NFP Friday looms ahead, investors will be positioning early.
The USD/CHF sees a Monday rebound after last Friday's decline, and broad-market risk flows are seeing investors pile into the US Dollar (USD) ahead of another US Non-Farm Payrolls Friday.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures on Monday came in mixed, with September's Manufacturing PMI printing a healthy 49 versus the expected uptick to 47.7. Upside potential was limited by manufacturing prices, with the ISM manufacturing inflation index declining to 43.8, missing the forecast improvement to 48.6.
Next up on the data docket for the USD/CHF will be the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is slated for Tuesday at 06:30 GMT.
Swiss inflation is expected to improve from 1.6% to 1.8%, but momentum heading into the mid-week will be capped off by the US ISM Services PMI printing, forecast to decline from 54.5 to 53.6. US services inflation data is slated for Wednesday at 14:00 GMT.
USD/CHF: Downward path will eventually resume – UBS
USD/CHF technical outlook
The USD/CHF bounded 85 pips from Monday's early low to mark in an intraday high just shy of the 0.9200 handle, and the pair is currently softening into the midpoint near 0.9170. The pair remains well-bid above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average near 0.9110, but the near-term ceiling remains last week's swing high into 0.9225.
Daily candlesticks see the USD/CHF extending above the 200-day SMA near 0.9050, and a bearish confirmation would first have to decisively fall below the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) which is currently rising into the 0.9000 major handle and set for a bullish cross of the 200-day SMA.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9174
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9002
|Daily SMA50
|0.886
|Daily SMA100
|0.8897
|Daily SMA200
|0.9031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9164
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9091
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9119
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9251
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides further under 1.0500 as DXY rises above 107.00 Premium
EUR/USD continued to face downward pressure and dropped below 1.0780, reaching the lowest intraday level since December of last year. The pair remains under pressure as the US Dollar maintains firm support due to higher US yields and cautious market sentiment. The DXY rose above 107.00 for the first time since November.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.2100 on USD strength
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2100 for the first time since March, driven by a stronger US Dollar. The DXY rose above 107.00, reaching new multi-month highs. The Greenback's strength is supported by higher yields and mixed market sentiment.
Gold approaches $1,800 as demand for the USD prevails Premium
Spot Gold fell to a fresh multi-month low of $1,827.11 a troy ounce on Monday amid resurgent US Dollar demand. The Greenback suffered a minor setback at the beginning of the week, as generally encouraging Chinese data and upbeat United States (US) news underpinned the mood.
@Satoshi X account tweets for first time in 5 years, touts Bitcoin as a predicate machine
@Satoshi, an account purporting to be associated with the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed Bitcoin, tweeted on October 2. The user commits to revealing new insights and discussions left out of the original BTC whitepaper. This is the first time the account has shown activity in five years, since 2018.
PMIs paint a bleak picture for manufacturing but China offers hope
Manufacturing PMIs released throughout the day have made for pretty miserable reading and even those in China barely registered any growth after a lengthy period of contraction. The Chinese data did offer some cause for hope at least, despite ultimately barely sitting in growth territory.