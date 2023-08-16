- USD/CHF gains momentum around the 0.8800 mark, bolstered by the strengthening of the Dollar.
- The FOMC Minutes emphasised that inflation remained unacceptably high.
- The American bipartisans support imposing higher tariffs on Chinese imports.
- Investors await the US weekly Initial Jobless Claim, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey (Aug) due on Thursday.
The USD/CHF pair edges higher to the 0.8800 area during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, extends its upside above 103.45, the highest level since June.
The minutes of July’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) emphasised that inflation remained unacceptably high. The Fed official saw significant inflationary risks, and it may need additional tightening of monetary policy to bring inflation to the longer-run target.
The economic data released on Wednesday showed that the US Industrial Production increased 1.0% in July, beating market expectations of 0.3% and a prior decrease of 0.8%. In July, Building Permits increased from 1.44 million to 1.44 million, while Housing Starts increased from 1.39 million in June to 1.45 million, exceeding expectations of 1.48 million. Both the Change in Building Permits and the Change in Housing Starts exceeded both market expectations and prior readings. The US Dollar gains momentum across the board, supported by the hawkish statement by FOMC and the upbeat US data.
The Swiss Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday that Producer and Import Prices YoY for July came in at -0.6%, against the expectation of 0.5%. On a monthly basis, the figure contracted at 0.1% versus 0% prior. According to Bloomberg, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2% in its September meeting.
On Wednesday, the American bipartisans supported imposing higher tariffs on Chinese imports and believed that the US must intensify preparations for military threats from China, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey. The renewed tension between the US and China might benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from Switzerland, the USD/CHF pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 11 and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for August will be due in the American session. Traders will also focus on the US-China tension headlines for fresh cues.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8801
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8716
|Daily SMA50
|0.8831
|Daily SMA100
|0.8913
|Daily SMA200
|0.9113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8797
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8744
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8754
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8858
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
