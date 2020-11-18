USD/CHF capped below 0.9130, is testing support at 0.9010 area

- USD/CHF heads south for the fifth day in a row to test support at 0.9090/00 area.
- The US dollar depreciates across the board on a moderately risk-on market.
The US dollar remains on the back foot against the Swiss franc, trading lower for the fifth consecutive day amid a broad-based USD weakness. With upside attempts capped below 0.9125/30, the pair has turned lower again to retest support area at 0.9090/00
The greenback has depreciated across the board on Wednesday amid a moderately positive risk sentiment as the latest news about the promising results of Pfizer’s vaccine has eased concerns about the record COVID-10 infections worldwide.
Drugmaker Pfizer has lifted market mood, announcing that, according to the latest tests, its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective and 94% on adults beyond 65 years. The market celebrated the news with moderate advances in the European equity markets which has weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
US stocks have dipped into negative territory after a slightly positive opening. The US Dollar Index, though, remains negative, on course to confirm a five-day losing streak, and approaching two-month lows at 92.10.
Regarding macroeconomic data, the better than expected US housing starts, which rose to 1.53 million in October, beating market expectations of a 1.46 million reading, have had a minimal impact on the pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9102
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.911
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9111
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9174
|Daily SMA200
|0.9409
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9129
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9088
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9089
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9149
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.917
