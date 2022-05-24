- A combination of factors dragged USD/CHF to a nearly one-month low on Tuesday.
- The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and exerted downward pressure.
- Broad-based USD weakness further contributed to the selling bias and the downfall.
The USD/CHF pair dropped to a nearly one-month low during the early North American session and is now looking to extend the downward trajectory below the 0.9600 round-figure mark.
The pair prolonged its recent sharp retracement slide from a two-year peak, around the 1.0065 region touched earlier this month and witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday. This marked the second successive day of a downfall - also the fifth in the previous six - and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The worsening global economic outlook continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a fresh wave of the risk-aversion trade. This, in turn, boosted demand for the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc and dragged the USD/CHF pair lower amid the emergence of heavy selling around the US dollar.
The anti-risk flow was reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, strong pickup in the shared currency - bolstered by hawkish comments by the ECB policymakers - dragged the USD Index to a fresh monthly low. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD/CHF pair's decline.
On the economic data front, the US PMIs indicated a deceleration of growth in both - the manufacturing and services sector - and did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. Tuesday's US economic docket also features New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index, though the focus remains on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|0.9659
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9833
|Daily SMA50
|0.9553
|Daily SMA100
|0.9386
|Daily SMA200
|0.9299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9751
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9628
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9694
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs higher toward 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward mid-1.0700s in the early American session and touched its highest level in a month. With the PMI data from the US revealing a loss of growth momentum in the private sector's business activity, the greenback is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2500 and managed to erase a portion of its daily losses. The dollar stays on the back foot in the American session after the S&P Manufacturing and Services PMI data both fell short of market expectations.
Gold advances to two-week highs near $1,870
Gold has gathered bullish momentum on Tuesday and reached its highest level in two weeks near $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 4% after disappointing US PMI data, helping XAU/USD continue to push higher.
Whistleblower claims DoKwon, Kanav Kariya and Sam Bankman-Fried were involved in Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
Whistleblowers in the Terra community have come forward with details of an insider deal that destroyed stablecoin UST’s peg. FatMan is an active member of the LUNAtic community and its governance groups.
SNAP craters 31% after announcing revenue slowdown
The view from Snap headquarters in sunny Santa Monica is that the macroeconomy is making firms less excited about add spending.