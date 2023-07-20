USD/CHF braces for fresh multi-year low below 0.8600 on upbeat Swiss trade numbers, softer US Dollar

- USD/CHF remains on the back foot at the lowest levels since January 2015 marked on Tuesday.
- Swiss trade surplus widens more than expected in June, Exports, Imports
- US Dollar drops on market’s reassessment of Fed bets amid mostly downbeat data.
- Risk catalysts eyed ahead of next week’s all-important FOMC.
USD/CHF bears keep the reins at the lowest levels since January 2015, down for the second consecutive day while reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair justifies the downbeat US dollar and firmer Swiss trade numbers around 0.8560 amid the initial hour of Thursday’s European session.
Swiss Trade Balance rose to 4,823M versus 4,031M expected despite being lower than 5,442M prior. Details suggest that the Exports grew to 24,917M from 23,879M previous readings whereas the Imports also rose to 20,093M compare to 18,438M marked in May.
Apart from the broadly upbeat Swiss foreign trade numbers for June, broad US Dollar weakness also allows the USD/CHF bears to keep the reins. That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.25% intraday to retest the 100.00 round figure while snapping a two-day rebound from the lowest level since April 2022. With this, the greenback justifies the previous day’s downbeat US housing data and mixed concerns about the Fed, as well as ignores the optimism at the US banks.
It’s worth noting that the CHF’s haven appeal and the market’s cautious mood amid mixed headlines about China and global central banks keep the USD/CHF bears in the driver’s seat.
Additionally, the hawkish bias of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) contrasts with the market’s doubt about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future performances past July to weigh on the USD/CHF prices.
Against this backdrop, the S&P500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US Treasury bond yields trade mixed at the weekly low.
Looking ahead, the risk catalysts may entertain the USD/CHF pair traders ahead of the US Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales. Above all, the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross even the 5-DMA hurdle of around 0.8590 despite the oversold RSI (14) keeps the USD/CHF sellers hopeful of witnessing further downside toward the year 2015 low of 0.8365.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8571
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.8585
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8839
|Daily SMA50
|0.8946
|Daily SMA100
|0.9016
|Daily SMA200
|0.9232
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8614
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8567
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8918
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8566
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8657
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
