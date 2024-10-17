USD/CHF appreciates above 0.8650 ahead of Swiss Trade Balance data

- USD/CHF gains ground as recent US data have tempered the odds of more bumper rate cuts by the Fed.
- Improved US Treasury yields contribute support to strengthen the Greenback.
- The downside of the Swiss Franc could be restrained due to safe-haven flows amid rising Middle-East tensions.
USD/CHF extends its gains for the second successive day, hovering around 0.8660 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) gains ground as strong labor and inflation data has tempered expectations for aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is currently a 92.1% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November, with no expectation of a larger 50-basis-point reduction.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, continues its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session, bolstered by the improved US Treasury yields after two days of losses. The DXY trades around 103.60, maintaining its position near two-month highs with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.94% and 4.03%, respectively, at the time of writing.
The downside of the Swiss Franc (CHF) could be limited due to safe-haven flows amid rising tensions in the Middle East. On Wednesday, Israel intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon, including an attack that destroyed the municipal headquarters of a major town, resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals, including the mayor. This marks the largest assault on an official Lebanese state building since the onset of the Israeli air campaign, according to Reuters.
The Swiss inflation rate fell to 0.8% in September, marking a three-year low and raising the probability of another 25-basis-point rate cut by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in December. In September, the SNB had already reduced its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 1%, representing the third consecutive cut and bringing borrowing costs to their lowest level since early 2023.
Traders will likely observe Swiss Trade Balance data scheduled to be released on Thursday. The focus will shift to the US Retail Sales data, set to be released later in the North American session. Expectations are for monthly consumer spending in the United States to increase by 0.3% in September, up from 0.1% in the previous reading.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downside to near 1.0850, with all eyes on ECB rate decision
The EUR/USD pair extends its decline to near 1.0850 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The further upside of the Greenback exerts some selling pressure on the major pair. Investors will closely monitor the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, which is expected to lower interest rates again on Thursday.
GBP/USD seems vulnerable below 1.3000, its lowest level since August 20
GBP/USD consolidates Wednesday’s softer UK CPI-inspired fall to over a two-month low. Bets for a BoE rate cut in November weigh on the GBP and the major amid a bullish USD. Hopes for a less aggressive Fed policy easing favor the USD bulls ahead of the US data.
Gold looks to $2,700 after Wednesday’s close above $2,670
Gold price is consolidating gains near record highs in Asian trading on Thursday, trading in the green for the third day in a row. Gold buyers now look to the US Retail Sales data for the next push higher.
ECB to cut rates by 25bp, any sign of worry about growth outlook could see faster rate cuts
Markets are more-or-less fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut this week, which means that the decision itself is unlikely to have any real impact on the common currency. Attention will be on the signalling within the bank’s communications.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.