USD/CAD: Weekly close below 1.2062/48 to introduce scope for 1.1424/1318 – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD is consolidating just above regime defining long-term support at 1.2062/48 as the fall in equities weighs on high beta FX. Nevertheless, economists at Credit Suisse do not expect a major correction in equities and once risk sentiment stabilizes, a weekly close below here would complete a long-term ‘double top’. Next supports are at 1.1916, with scope for an eventual move to 1.1424/1318.
A weekly close below 1.2062/48 to reinforce bearish outlook
“USD/CAD remains in a strong medium-term downtrend, which was recently reinforced by its break below major support at a corrective price low from 2018 at 1.2256/51.”
“With a major medium-term top also in place and medium-term momentum reaccelerating, we look for an eventual break below 1.2062/48, with a weekly close below here completing a multi-year ‘double top’ to dramatically reinforce our medium-term bearish outlook, with the next supports then seen at 1.1916, with little below here until 1.1424/1.1318, which is the uptrend from 2011 and 61.8% retracement of the same move.”
“Near-term resistance stays at 1.2192, before 1.2252/68, then more importantly at 1.2351/65, which we look to cap any unexpected rebounds back higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: A big miss on US CPI to drive XAU/USD above 200-DMA?
Gold pressured amid fears of rising inflation, interest rates. US dollar’s haven demand lifted on Middle East tensions. Disappointing US CPI could revive gold’s bullish momentum.
Top six cryptocurrencies under $2 that overtake Bitcoin
Bitcoin price reaching over $64,000 has priced out many investors in the market that has missed many of its bull rallies. Investors are increasingly looking into altcoins, which have absolute prices that are cheaper than the leading cryptocurrency.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.