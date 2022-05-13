- USD/CAD breaks range and drops to test Wednesday’s low.
- Wall Street indices rise sharply, extending the rebound.
- Crude oil prices rise more than 3%, WTI approaches $110.00.
The USD/CAD broke under 1.2990 and quickly tumbled to 1.2923, a two-day low. It is hovering around 1.2945/50, still up for the week but significantly off highs. Still, the USD/CAD pair is on its way to the highest weekly close since November 2021.
Market sentiment boosts loonie
The US dollar dropped after the beginning of the American session amid an improvement in market sentiment. The rebound in US stocks and in crude oil helped USD/CAD break the range to the downside.
The Dow Jones is up by 1.41% while the Nasdaq gains 3.35%. Crude oil prices are up more than 3%. The WTI barrel trades at $109.38, more than $10 above Wednesday’s low.
The US Dollar Index is pulling back from multi-year highs. Earlier on Friday, it reached levels above 105.00 and at the time of writing, it trades at 104.65 down 0.10%. The DXY is falling for the first time after rising for six consecutive days.
A strong barrier at 1.2920
Technical factors contributed to the decline in USD/CAD. The break of the range gave more momentum to the loonie. The slide found support at the 1.2920 area that also contained losses on Wednesday. The 200-hour Simple Moving Average is also seen around that area. A break under 1.2920 should open the doors for a test of 1.2900. Below, the next support might be located at 1.2865/70.
The USD/CAD looks bearish in the very short term. However, a recovery above 1.3020 should change the outlook to neutral/bullish. Above this level, resistance awaits at 1.3045.
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.293
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0114
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|1.3044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2797
|Daily SMA50
|1.2691
|Daily SMA100
|1.2688
|Daily SMA200
|1.2651
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3077
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2977
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2914
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
