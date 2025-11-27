USD/CAD trims some losses and returns to the 1.4050 area

The US Dollar is retracing losses against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday, following a sharp reversal in the previous two days. The pair is trading at 1.4048 at the time of writing, after bouncing at 1.4030, but maintains its immediate bearish tone intact and is 0.3% lower on the week so far.

On Wednesday, US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations, and weekly Jobless Claims declined unexpectedly to the lowest levels in the last seven months. These figures, however, failed to alter the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its December 10 meeting.

The Fed is expected to accelerate its easing cycle

Beyond that, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett has emerged as the best-positioned to replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair after his term ends in May. Hasset is an open dove, and his nomination would boost expectations of further monetary easing in 2026.

The CME Fedwatch tool shows an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in December, up from about 40% last week, and points to two or three more rate cuts in 2026.



Trading volumes are likely to remain subdued on Thursday, with US markets closed for the Thanksgiving bank holiday. A mild recovery in Crude prices is providing some support to the Loonie, although the highlight of the week is Canada’s Q3 GDP, which is expected to show a moderate economic recovery after two consecutive quarters of contraction.