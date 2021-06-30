USD/CAD treads water around 1.2400 as WTI bulls battle USD optimists

- USD/CAD hangs in balance after easing from one week top.
- WTI consolidates early week pullback from October 2018 top.
- DXY posted the biggest monthly gains since November 2016.
- US data, covid headlines and Fedspeak are crucial for fresh impulse.
USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.2400 after snapping a two-day uptrend the previous day. Even so, the quote stays around the weekly top as US dollar strength jostles with oil’s upside.
US dollar index (DXY), a gauge of the US dollar versus the six major currencies, jumped to the highest since April 08 during the three-day uptrend on Wednesday, not to forget mentioning the biggest monthly gains in 4.5 years. While chatters over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy adjustments could be cited as offering the background music to the quote, the latest positive data helps the USD buyers of late.
Among them, US ADP Employment, the early signal for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), gained major attention after beating the 600K forecast with 698K figures for June.
Also backing the US dollar was the risk-off mood that put a safe-haven bid under the greenback. The same could be linked to the rising coronavirus (COVID-19) worries in Asia-Pacific and the hawkish Fedspeak. Recently, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reaffirmed his hawkish stance and said, ''I’d want to taper sooner than the end of the year.''
On the other hand, Canada's GDP recovered in April from -0.8% expected to -0.3%. Though, the monthly growth figures stayed below upwardly revised 1.3% prior. Elsewhere, WTI gained support from a higher than expected inventory draw and the OPEC+ chatters ahead of today’s meeting to regain $74.00, up 0.10% intraday around $73.50 by the press time.
Looking forward, Canada doesn’t have any economics scheduled for publishing but US ISM Manufacturing PMI and weekly Jobless Claims will be the key to follow ahead of Friday’s NFP. Additionally, OPEC+ headlines, covid updates and Fedspeak are extra catalysts to keep a tab on.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a confluence of 10-DMA and a monthly support line, around 1.2340, even a short-term pullback of the USD/CAD prices becomes doubtful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2394
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2227
|Daily SMA50
|1.2207
|Daily SMA100
|1.2397
|Daily SMA200
|1.2681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2403
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2308
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
