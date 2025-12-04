The USD/CAD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday, and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak back closer to the 1.3940-1.3935 region, or a nearly one-month low, touched last week. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and currently trade around the 1.3960-1.3965 area, up 0.10% for the day, amid mixed cues.

The US Dollar (USD) attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the USD/CAD pair. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive amid bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs again next week. The expectations were reaffirmed by the dismal US ADP report, which showed that private-sector employers unexpectedly shed 32,000 jobs in November.

The data points to a weakening US labor market and comes on top of signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy, which backs the case for further policy easing by the Fed. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to the Bank of Canada's (BoC) hawkish signal, stating that it is likely finished cutting for now. Apart from this, some follow-through recovery in Crude Oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked Loonie and contribute to capping further gains for the USD/CAD pair.

Traders now look to Thursday's US economic docket, featuring Challenger Job Cuts and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the Canada Ivey PMI might provide some impetus later during the North American session. The market focus, however, will remain on the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index and the monthly Canadian jobs report. This, in turn, will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair.