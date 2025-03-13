USD/CAD trades cautiously near 1.4360 despite US Dollar gets temporary relief

USD/CAD struggles to gain ground even though the US Dollar steadies on US President Trump's tariff agenda.

The BoC cut its key borrowing rates by 25 bps to 2.75% on Wednesday.

Trump tariffs have prompted Canadian economic risks.

The USD/CAD pair trades with caution around 1.4360 in Thursday’s European session. The Loonie pair faces mild pressure even though the US Dollar has gotten temporary relief after refreshing the four-month low, indicating some strength in the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% 0.07% -0.03% 0.05% 0.48% 0.50% 0.09% EUR -0.15% -0.08% -0.15% -0.12% 0.33% 0.37% -0.07% GBP -0.07% 0.08% -0.10% -0.04% 0.41% 0.45% 0.04% JPY 0.03% 0.15% 0.10% 0.05% 0.50% 0.53% 0.14% CAD -0.05% 0.12% 0.04% -0.05% 0.46% 0.48% 0.07% AUD -0.48% -0.33% -0.41% -0.50% -0.46% 0.04% -0.35% NZD -0.50% -0.37% -0.45% -0.53% -0.48% -0.04% -0.37% CHF -0.09% 0.07% -0.04% -0.14% -0.07% 0.35% 0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

The CAD gained sharply after the Bank of Canada (BoC) reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75% on Wednesday. The BoC was already expected to ease the monetary policy further as Canadian inflation has remained well below the 2% target in the November-January period.

For fresh cues on inflation, investors will focus on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February, which will be published on Tuesday.

The comments from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem indicated that central bank monetary policy has reached to the neutral level, which neither restrict nor stimulate domestic growth. “Our estimate of neutral is centred on 2.75%,” Macklem said in the press conference.

The BoC warned that heightened “trade tensions” could disrupt “job market recovery”, increase “increase inflationary pressures and curb growth” and guided a moderate growth in the January-March period as trade conflict weighs on “sentiment and activity”.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, strives to gain ground after posting a fresh four-month low around 103.20. The USD Index steadies as the market sentiment turns cautious after United States (US) President Donald Trump threatened to respond to counter tariffs proposed by the European Commission (EC).

In Thursday’s session, investors will focus on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.