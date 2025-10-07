USD/CAD ticks up near 1.3960 amid US-Canada trade talks

The USD/CAD pair edges higher to near 1.3960 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair ticks up as the US Dollar (USD) gains significantly amid increase in its safe-haven demand in times when the French economy is going through political crisis.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.4% higher to near 98.50.

Meanwhile, ongoing United States (US) government shutdown and firm Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets are expected to keep a lid over the US Dollar’s upside.

On Monday, Democrats didn’t support the short-term funding bill at the US Senate as Republicans refrain from rolling back cuts in healthcare benefits program announced earlier this year.

On the monetary policy front, traders seen an 80% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in each of its two policy meetings remaining this year.

Going forward, investors will pay close attention to the outcome of trade talks between Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Domestically, investors await the Canadian employment data for September, which will be released on Friday. The labor market report is expected to show that economy added fresh 7.5K workers after laying-off 65.5K employees in August.

(This story was corrected on October 7 at 12:03 GMT to say, in the first bullet point, that USD/CAD edges up to near 1.3960, not USD/CHF.)