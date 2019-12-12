USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Weak below 50-DMA, 50% Fibonacci

- USD/CAD drops towards a familiar support zone.
- A week-long resistance line restricts immediate upside.
- Bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful.
USD/CAD declines to 1.3168 by the press time of early Thursday. That said, the pair’s recently dropped below 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October fall.
Together with the fall below important confluence, bearish signals of 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) also signal the return of 1.3160/55 area comprising multiple lows market since early November.
If prices slip beneath 1.3160, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3120 and 1.3080 can entertain the Bears.
On the contrary, 1.3210/15 resistance confluence, including 50-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement, followed by a short-term falling trend line near 1.3230, can keep the quote’s U-turn in check.
Also, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3255 holds the key to pair’s rise towards November month high near 1.3330.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3257
|Daily SMA50
|1.3214
|Daily SMA100
|1.3232
|Daily SMA200
|1.3278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3193
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
