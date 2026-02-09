BoE’s Mann: US tariffs are pushing Chinese export prices higher for UK
Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday that US tariffs are feeding into higher UK inflation through Chinese export pricing.
Key quotes
US tariffs are feeding into higher UK inflation via Chinese export pricing.
Not much trade diversion from China to the UK.
Import prices are a positive contribution to UK CPI.
Brexit continues to be a drag on the UK's economy.
I worry about sluggishness in spending and productivity.
(The story was corrected on February 10 at 00:05 GMT to say that the GBP/USD pair is up 0.56% on the day at 1.3695, not USD/JPY)
